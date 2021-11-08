James Hampton Johnson

A memorial service for James Hampton Johnson, 73, will be held Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with Andrew Fox officiating.

After a long battle with cancer, Mr. Johnson went to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 8 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Born March 15, 1948 in Horry County, he was a son of the late Charles Vander and Lucille Sarvis Johnson.

He was also predeceased by his sister, Betty Poole.

James was a wonderful and loving husband, father, brother and friend. For forty-three years, he was Ms. Connie’s rock.

The Army veteran retired from the City of Myrtle Beach after thirty years of service.

He was an avid Gamecock fan. There were many things he enjoyed in life, but most of all, he enjoyed playing penny poker with his siblings, golfing and being on the Waccamaw River.

Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife of forty-three years, Connie Alford Johnson; children, James V. Johnson (Lauren) and Brent F. Johnson; siblings, Charlie “David” Johnson and Linda Rankin (Harold); special nephew, Charles Glen Brown, and many other family and friends who will miss him.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grand Strand Humane Society, 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.

