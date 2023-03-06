James Garland Bell
Services for James Garland Bell, 79, will be held March 7 at 2 p.m. in Bethany Baptist Church with Pastor Robert Lewis, the Rev. Lonnie Johnson and the Rev. Andy Bell officiating. Committal services will be held in Bethany Cemetery.
Mr. Bell, of Loris, passed away March 3.
Born May 17, 1943 in Horry County, he was the son of the late Thurman J. Bell and the late Essie Mae McDaniel Bell. He left behind his loving wife of 57 years, Lilly; daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy Floyd (Ronnie), Sandra Griffiths (Ivor) and Karen Thompson (Shawn); grandchildren, Alexandria Floyd, Micah Floyd (Madison), IsaBellea Hucks (Hunter) and Gabriella Thompson; and his great-grandson, Jean-Alexandre Choiniere; and a brother, Arnold J. Bell (Margaret).
He also leaves behind loving brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Aaron Bell.
James served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps for twenty years as an antenna team chief and retired in 1980. He served tours in Vietnam and was subsequently awarded the Bronze Star.
His service included tours in seventeen countries. In addition to receiving the Bronze Star, he was recognized with many other awards, including Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Commendation Medal, Army of Occupation Medal and Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. After retirement, he started his own business, Bell’s Mobile Home Service, which he retired from in 2014.
James enjoyed woodworking and carpentry, gardening and canning, reading and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He had many skills and talents that he used to take care of and make the lives of his family and friends better.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services at Bethany Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Bethany Baptist Church, c/o Janice Ward, 263 Holly View Lane, Loris, SC 29569.
Please sign Mr. Bell’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
