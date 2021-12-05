James Floyd
Funeral services for James Floyd, 89, will be held Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. in Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Billy Phillips officiating.
Mr. Floyd passed away Dec. 4 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born March 23, 1932, he was a son of the late Emory L. and Glenndora Whaley Floyd.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Whaley and John Floyd; and two sisters, Marguerite Lane and Eleanor “Tootsie” Graham. Mr. Floyd was a U.S. Navy veteran where he served in the Korean conflict. He was the owner and operator of Wayside Oil for many years. Mr. Floyd was a Jack of All Trades and could fix anything.
He enjoyed playing music, talking with everyone and living at the river. Mr. Floyd is survived by one son, James “Lee” Floyd; one daughter, Beth Squires; and two grandchildren, Clay and Lexi Squires.
The family will visit with friends following the service at the funeral home.
