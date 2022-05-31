James Floyd "Jamie" Benton
Funeral services for James Floyd "Jamie" Benton, 59, will be held June 4 at 10 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel with the Rev. Dennis Williams officiating. Committal services will follow in Twin City Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Paul Alford officiating.
Mr. Benton passed away May 28.
Mr. Benton was born in Brunswick, Ga., on March 27, 1963. He was a true family man who loved the Lord and all his family.
Mr. Benton enjoyed the river, racing and motorcycle riding. He also loved animals and fishing.
He liked to laugh and joke and always kept everyone on their toes. He was a generous, hardworking man who liked helping others in need. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, son and brother.
Mr. Benton was predeceased by his mother, Eva C. Chestnut.
Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Priscilla Ann Benton of Conway; two daughters, Michelle Peavy of Tabor City, N.C., and Samantha Ann Benton of Conway; his father and mother, Wilbur and Jeanette Benton of Longs; one grandson, Trey Stevens of Tabor City, N.C.; two sisters, Cathie B. Tyler (Danny) of Conway and Dawn Richards of Blenheim; one brother, Mark Richards of Blenheim; his grandmother, Alston Chestnut of Conway; his niece, Madison Strickland (Tyler) of Aynor; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends June 4, 9 a.m.-10 a.m., in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel is serving the family.
