MYRTLE BEACH—James Everette Mills, 92, died Nov. 26 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Born on Jan. 25, 1927, he was a son of the late Jessie and Edith Mills. Mr. Mills was a U.S. Navy veteran.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 49 years, Myrtle Crews Mills; daughter Sabrina K. Mills of Socastee; brothers William A. Mills and Jessie C. Mills and sisters Alice Marlowe, Edna M. Oliver, Oneta Wilson and Betty Brown.
Survivors include wife Pearline Brown Mills; son William “Billy” E. Mills; grandchildren Jillian Mills of Myrtle Beach, William Everett Mills of California and Taylor Crews Mills of Conway; stepchildren Mark Brown of Murrells Inlet, Rita Edge of Myrtle Beach and Suzanne Cook of Murrells Inlet; six step-grandchildren; great-grandson James Benton Todd and sister Mag Tyner of Socastee.
A funeral service was held Nov. 30 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. Burial followed at Hillcrest Cemetery.
The family suggest memorial contributions in James's name to Seaside Community Church, 10125 Frontage Road, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of the arrangements.
