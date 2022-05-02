James Ervin Willis Jr.

LORIS-James Ervin Willis Jr., 43, passed away April 22 at his home in Loris.

Born April 3, 1979 in Asheboro, N.C., he was the son of James Ervin Willis Sr., and the late Janie Lawhorn Powers. He formerly worked in construction and was currently working with Boulineau’s.

Survivors include his wife, Edith Willis of Loris; his father, James Ervin Willis Sr. and his wife Lori of Franklinville, N.C.; one son, Daniel Willis of Carolina Forest; two daughters, Danielle Hertzog of Loris and Destiny Willis of Greensboro, N.C.; two grandchildren, Colton Willis and Mason Willis; and many loving brothers, sisters and extended family.

“May Adonai bless you and keep you. May Adonai make his face shine on you and show you his favor. May Adonai lift up his face toward you and give you peace. Numbers 6:24-26 (CJB)

Memorial services will be private. Please sign Mr. Willis’ online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.