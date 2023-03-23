James Edward Todd
A funeral service for James Edward Todd, 56, will be held March 25 at 11 a.m. in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Allen Goodman. Burial will follow at Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church. Mr. Todd, of Conway, passed away at his residence March 21.
He was preceded in death by one son, Jayme Todd; and one brother, Donnie Joe Todd.
Mr. Todd was considered a “Jack of all Trades”. He lived life to its fullest, loved helping those in his community and friends, and spending time on the river being outdoors.
Survivors include his parents, Joe and Donna Johnson Todd; one daughter, Taylor Thompson; and one brother, Jimmy Earl Todd.
The family will receive friends at Johnson Funeral Home March 25 beginning at 10 a.m.
The Todd family is in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
Please sign online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeaynor.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.