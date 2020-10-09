PAWLEYS ISLAND—James Edward “Jim” Dyson III, local artist, died on Thursday evening after his art classes.
Jim was born in Summerton on Oct. 18, 1942, the only child of James and Leila Yannsey Dyson.
Jim began his art career painting signs and billboards but with the changing times, to survive, he began teaching art.
He loved art, his art students and especially teaching art at the Swamp Fox Art Gallery.
He was a friendly and generous person and will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Pat Bowers; his daughter, Debbi Hill and her husband, Stephen Hill, of Gilbert; grandson Mathew Bradley and wife Erin and great-granddaughter Elyistin, Missouri.
A memorial service was Oct. 3 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.
Please sign an online guestbook at goldfinchfuneralhome.com.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is serving the family.
