MYRTLE BEACH—James “Ed” Jones, 70, passed away Oct. 13 at his residence.
Born in Conway, he was a son of the late Henry David and Elizabeth Mew Jones.
Mr. Jones was a U.S. Army veteran. In his younger years he loved fishing, however, in his later years he collected and traded guns, knives and coins.
He was preceded in death by son Thomas Jones.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Cindy Jones; daughters Beverly Jones-Edmondson (Tripp) of Murrells Inlet and Melissa Jones (Andy Montgomery) of Murrells Inlet; sons Billy Jones of Murrells Inlet and John Vicars (Kristi) of Greenville; grandchildren Ava Edmondson, Hadley and Rylan Marsh, Allison Jones, Jaxon and Jett Vicars, Shane Thomas, Brandon Eason, and Anthony and Austin Mantegani; brother Henry David Jones Jr. (Nancy) and sisters Irene Nobles (the late Danny Nobles), Ruby Warfe (Marvin) and Peggy Rodrigues (Cesar).
A funeral service was held Oct. 17 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. Burial followed at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of the arrangements.
