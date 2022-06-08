James Delaware Hafner III 

James Delaware Hafner III, 64, passed away June 6.

Born in Chillicothe, Ohio, he was a son of the late James Delaware Hafner II and the late Thelma Shoemaker Hafner. He was predeceased by his wife, Wendy Anderson Hafner.  

Mr. Hafner was employed with Blue Green Resort.

Surviving are his son, James Hafner IV (Shelby) of Galivants Ferry; one daughter, Tabitha Flowers (Blake) of Tabor City, N.C.; two grandchildren, Carleigh Gray and Emersyn Flowers; a sister, Patricia "Pat" Kachel of Texas; and his mother-in-law, Joyce Anderson of Conway.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

