James W. Delaney Jr.
A funeral mass for James W. Delaney Jr., 88, will be held July 17 at 10 a.m. in St. James Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow in the St. James Columbarium.
Mr. Delaney passed away at his home May 31.
Born in Albany, N.Y., he was a son of the late James Willworth Delaney and the late Clara Julianna Schumacher Delaney.
He was a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War. Mr. Delaney was also a member of The Elks and the American Legion. He was a faithful member of St. James Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus where he served as a Fourth Degree Knight and a Past Grand Knight.
Mr. Delaney made a difference in the lives of children in Malawi by providing them with a well for clean drinking water. Along with his wife Barbara, he became close friends with three couples in the early 1960s and remained friends for many decades.
The Delaney, Williams, Ellis and Dyke couples retired and relocated to Conway in the mid-late 1990s. Mr. Delaney will be remembered as a loving and giving man who was devoted to his Catholic faith, his family and his friends.
He was predeceased by two sisters, Ethel Foley and Beverly Nash, and his mother-in-law, Eleanor Stolba.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Barbara A. Delaney of Conway; one son, Craig Delaney (Casey) of North Springfield, Va.; two daughters, Carolyn “Carly” Schwartz (Ron) of Lenoir, N.C., and Brenda Winter (Chris) of Woodbridge, Va.; seven grandchildren, Bryan Schwartz, Glenn Schwartz (Paige), Heleena Winter Denison (Mike), Christopher “James” Winter (Jordan), Claire Delaney, Andrew Delane, and Conner Delaney; two brothers-in-law, Bruce Stolba (Dee) and Robert Stolba (Kay); one sister-in-law, Ann Marie Pax (Bob); and many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on July 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to https://lessonswithlove.org/ or Crayons to Careers Scholarship via https://collegeaccessfairfax.org/online-donation/
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
