MYRTLE BEACH—James Davis “Pop” Frazier, 77, passed away Oct. 25 at Conway Manor.
Surviving are son Michael Frazier (Sharon Stockton); daughter Tina Mock (Brian Mock); grandson Christopher Frazier (Bethany Hewitt); granddaughters, Tiffany Jackson (Travis Jackson) and Kayci Rae Williams; great-granddaughter Keylee Jackson; great-grandson Ryan Jackson; brother John Frazier and sister, Jean Thompson.
He will be greatly missed.
Services are to be announced at a later date.
Mr. Frazier is entrusted to the care of Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services in Myrtle Beach.
