PAWLEYS ISLAND—James Curtis Phillips, 74, passed away Feb.15 at Grand Strand Medical Center.
He was born on Nov. 14, 1945, to the late Curtis and Mildred Phillips.
James was a veteran and honorably discharged from the United States Navy.
James and his wife, Donna, co-founded the Island Sign Company of Pawleys Island in 1980, which is now owned and operated by daughter Tina.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by wife Donna Arnold Phillips.
He is survived by children Tina Phillips Wise, Juli Phillips Gault, James “Jay” Phillips Jr. and wife Jessica, and Amy Phillips Avery; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother Robert Lee King and brother and sister-in-law Jim and Brana Arnold.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Goldfinch Funeral Home Beach Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
