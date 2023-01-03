James Colburn
Memorial services for James Colburn, 62, will be held Jan. 3 at 2 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel.
Mr. Colburn passed away Dec. 29, 2022 in Conway Medical Center.
Born July 26, 1960 in Rochester NY, he was a son of the late Raymond Colburn and Barbara Petty Colburn.
Mr. Colburn is predeceased by his parents; and one daughter, Barbara Ann Colburn.
He is survived by his daughter, Crystal Belcher (Sammy) of New York; siblings, Glenn Colburn (Janean) of Alaska; Wayne Colburn of California and Laura Lupia (Phillip) of New York; ex-wife, Debbie Colburn; grandchildren, Mackenize, Chyleigh and Damien, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.