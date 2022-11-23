James Clyo Johnson
AYNOR-Funeral services for James Clyo Johnson, 77, will be held Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. in Pleasant Union Baptist Church in Aynor, officiated by the Rev. Larry Johnson and the Rev. Roger Esters. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Johnson went to be with the Lord Nov. 22 at his home in Roebuck.
Born Sept. 11, 1945 in Conway, he was the son of the late William and Lelia Jane Johnson.
He was a member of Roebuck Presbyterian Church and enjoyed worship and spending time with his church family. He also cherished time spent with his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Mr. Johnson was an avid bowler and played on several area leagues.
Survivors include two sisters, Addie Mae Johnson Cribb (Robert) and Mary Johnson McCloud (Jerry); and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Johnson was predeceased by his brothers, Jack Johnson and J.D. Johnson; and his sisters, Allene Johnson Gaskins, Corene Johnson Coker and Betty Jean Johnson Strickland.
Family will receive friends at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, Saturday evening from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
