James Eyler
James Clarence “J.C.” Eyler, 72, passed away March 14 in Myrtle Beach.
James was born in Duke University Hospital in Durham, N.C., on Sept. 14, 1949, and later moved to New Jersey where he always had aattended Middlesex Public Schools before graduating from Piscataway Township High School.
As a lance corporal, Eyler was a proud veteran of the U.S. Military having served in the U.S. Marine Corps during Vietnam and was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal with a Rifle Marksmanship Badge. He was honorably discharged on June 18, 1970.
James is survived by two sisters, Donna Friedlander and her husband George, and Jeanette Morge and her husband Richard; two sons, Ryan and his wife Anastasia and Aaron and his wife April; and a daughter, Kerin Monaco; and four grandchildren, Theodore Eyler, William Eyler, Joselyn Monaco and Benjamin Eyler, along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Shannon Lynne.
James always had a kind word and a friendly smile, and always offered a helping hand without hesitation. He was an avid baseball fan and enjoyed his years of coaching for the Edison Boys Baseball League.
A private gathering will be held in Conway and his remains will be held at the Florence National Cemetery in Florence.
The family suggests that memorials be made to the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services and its funeral director Kelvin Lewis in Myrtle Beach are in charge of arrangements. Call (843) 294-0011.
