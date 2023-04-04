James “Carl” Stroud
A memorial service for James “Carl” Stroud, 70, will be held April 7 at 4 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Hodge officiating.
Mr. Stroud passed away April 4 at his residence with his loving family by his side.
Born May 19, 1952 in Conway, he was a son of the late Walter Stroud and Wilma Roberts Stroud.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his stepson, Jamie White.
Carl was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to all. He was the owner and operator of Carls V. Twin for more than twenty-five years. He enjoyed building old hot rods, fishing, hunting and watching old western movies, especially Gun Smoke.
Mr. Stroud is survived by his wife of thirty-four years, Brenda G. Little Stroud; sons, Jason Carl Stroud and Jami Glenn Long (Jamie); stepson, Joel White; daughter, Kelli L. Blanks (Michael); brother, Jimmy Stroud (Lavada); sister, Barbara Clark (Roy); five grandchildren, Kaitlyn Hobby (Zack), Savannah Stroud, Mikey Blanks, Peyton Long and Madison Long and many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. before the service.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US- 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.