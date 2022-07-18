James Calvin Sharp
Funeral services for James Calvin Sharp, 74, will be held July 21 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Floyd and the Rev. Ray Cribb officiating. Burial will follow in Florence National Cemetery.
Mr. Sharp passed away July 18.
Born in Sylva, N.C., he was a son of the late Ernest Eumphry and Lorraine Moody Sharp. He retired as a chief warrant officer from the U.S. Army after 21 years of service.
Mr. Sharp was predeceased by a daughter, Renee' Page; a son, Robert Burke; a brother, Melvin Sharp; and a sister, Cathy Dockery.
Surviving are his wife, Dora Graham Sharp of Conway; two sons, Chadwick Sharp (Jennifer) of Meridianville, Ala., and Samuel Burke (Betty) of Loris; one daughter, Elizabeth Renfroe (Donald) of Decatur, Ala.; eight grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and one sister, Margaret Sharp of Naples, Fla.
The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to the staff of McLeod Hospice of Loris for the exceptional care of Mr. Sharp while he was in their care.
Memorials may be sent to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or to the charity of one's choice.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
