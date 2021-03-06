James L. Bone
Graveside services for James L. Bone, 82, will be held March 13 at 1 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Bone passed away March 5 in Conway Medical Center.
Born July 28, 1938, in Conway, he was the son of the late Lee Ander Bone Sr. and Margaret Shelton Bone. Mr. Bone worked as a service manager for Carroll Motors. He loved his job, fishing and his family. He was a great provider and hardworking man. Mr. Bone will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband and father.
Along with his parents, Mr. Bone was predeceased by his son, James Leonard Bone Jr.; a granddaughter, Lynn Whetstone; and four siblings, Jesse Bone, Dale Todd, Ernest Bone and Joyce Edwards.
Surviving are his wife of 20 years, Sylvia Bone; a daughter, Linda Ann Bone Southerland (Jud); five siblings, Henry Bone, Lee A. Bone Jr., Donna Todd, Mack Bone and William Bone.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.