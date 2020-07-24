MYRTLE BEACH—James “Austin” Chrismon, 73, husband of Betty Jean Chrisman, died July 17 at McLeod Seacoast Medical Center due to Covid-19.
He was born Oct. 22, 1946, in Reidsville, North Carolina, a son of the late Jesse and Helen Talley Chrismon.
He was preceded in death by sisters Charlotte Boggs, Betty Leal, and Brenda Owens.
He spent a portion of his life farming but most of his career was in insurance.
Survivors includes his wife; daughter Wendy Chrismon Gooden and husband David; son James Austin “Jimmy” Chrismon Jr. and wife Maria; nieces and nephews Debbie Barsz, Terri Calloway, Gary Boggs, Donnie Boggs, Robbie Boggs, Stephanie Paula, Lisa Hitchcock, Mark Owens, Jesse Owens, Tony Leal and Ricki Ellis; grandchildren Noah Thomas, Taylor Chrismon, Holly Chrismon and Meredith Chrismon and great-grandchildren Colby Tyler Certain, Annabella Marie Certain, Delilah Nikole Certain, Jesse James Chrismon Dozier and Jace Anthony Mikels.
Due to Covid-19, the family will have a memorial service at a later date.
