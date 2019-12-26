James Alton McGowan Jr., 80, died Dec. 9 at Grand Strand Rehab Nursing Center.
Born in Salisbury, North Carolina, he was a son of the late Mary Katherine Hooper and James Alton McGowan Sr.
Mr. McGowan was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was a lifelong salesman of paper, cars and investments.
He loved golf, dancing, the Tarheels and the Dallas Cowboys, but most of all, he loved his family and his wife, Miss Daisy.
Mr. McGowan was preceded in death by brothers, John and Dorman McGowan.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Daisy Williams McGowan; daughter Laura Murray (Robert) of Greensboro, North Carolina; son Jim McGowan III (Jennifer) of Hillsborough, North Carolina; stepdaughter Scarlett P. Broome (Gene) of Sabastian, Florida; stepson Jared B. Poston (Roni) of Hemingway; grandson John Alton McGowan; step-grandchildren, Logan, Bladen and Cullen McCoy Brisson and Lily and Camilla Poston and sisters Linda McQueen (Dr. Jim McQueen) and Kathy Mason (Greg Mason).
A memorial service was held Dec. 14 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.
A private inurnment service will be held by the family at a later date.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of the arrangements.
