James Alan Larrimore
BRITTONS NECK-James Alan Larrimore, 52, passed away Feb. 22 in MUSC Health Florence.
Born May 8, 1970 in Myrtle Beach, he was a son of Oscar Levone Larrimore Jr. and Gloria Taylor Larrimore.
James was a loving son, brother and friend to all who knew him. He enjoyed walking and playing videogames. James collected all sorts of things and he worked at Food Lion as a produce associate for more than twenty-three years.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Larry Laverne Larrimore; his sister, Angelia Yvonne Larrimore (Christopher Scott); nephew, Quinton “C-X” Larrimore; aunt, Peggy Wilson; uncle, Buddy Taylor (Judy); cousins, Matthew Taylor, Ricky Holden (Dawn), Jerry Wilson, Cliffton Wilson III and Stephen Wilson, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
