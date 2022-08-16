Jake Brently Durham Matthews
Jake Brently Durham Matthews, 30, of Charleston passed away Aug. 1 in New Bern, N.C.
Born Aug. 8, 1991, in Roper St Frances in Downtown Charleston, he was a son of Tasha Nicole Wimberly and the late Jimmie Bardine Matthews Jr.
He was raised in Conway and was a graduate of Conway High School. He became a certified welder, who loved to travel to different jobs around the United States. He loved going to the gym and spending his time at the beach.
He was an advocate for NA (Narcotics Anonymous) and he loved attending meetings regularly, speaking and telling his story to help others. He enjoyed meeting new people and he never met a soul who did not love him.
He lit up every room he walked into with his huge, beautiful smile and his love goes unmatched.
He leaves behind two sisters, Candace Matthews of Greenville and Allison Gaskins (Tyler Gaskins) of Lake City; three brothers, Daniel Matthews of Manteo, N.C., and River and Landen Johnson of Conway.
He was an amazing uncle to three nephews, Andrew Mason Dush, William Allen Gaskins and Curtis Lee Gaskins; and one niece, Ava Gracen Dew. He loved the time spent with them. Also, surviving are his paternal grandfather, Jimmie B. Matthews Sr. and his grandma, Glenda Matthews of Goose Creek; his grandmother, Joyce Marie Matthews of Goose Creek; his uncle, Jason Matthews; an uncle, Michael Ward; and three aunts, Rebecca Wimberly Illes, (Michael Illes), Ginger and Brandy Cox. He was predeceased by his father; maternal grandparents, Jimmy and Karen Wimberly; a niece, Haven Makinley Dean; and an uncle, Jonathan B Matthews.
Memorial and viewing were held Aug. 10.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services, LLC. 4947 U.S. 17 Bypass South Myrtle Beach, served the family.
