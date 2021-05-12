Jacqulyn Jordan
A graveside service for Jacqulyn Jordan, 79, will be held May 13 at 11 a.m. in Juniper Bay Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Webb officiating.
Mrs. Jordan passed away May 10 in Inlet Oaks Assistant Living surrounded by her loving family.
Born Oct. 24, 1941, in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Leon Hunter Jordan and Lucille Jones Jordan.
Mrs. Jordan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and a lifelong friend to all who knew her.
She was a lifelong member of Juniper Bay Baptist Church.
Mrs. Jordan is survived by her husband, Edward Kirby Jordan of the home; three children, Edward Lynn Jordan and his wife Connie of Conway, Steven Lamar Jordan and his wife Vicki of Conway and Connie Jordan of Aynor; two brothers, Ernest Lloyd Jordan of Tabor City and Myron Jordan and his wife Terri of Loris; one sister, Annette Norris and her husband Randy of Tabor City; five grandchildren, Hayli Jordan Burris (Blake), Hanna Jordan Owens (Anthony), Hunter Jordan, Abbi Jordan and Maddi Jordan; two great-grandchildren, Madison Causey and Reed Burris; and many other family and friends who will miss her.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
