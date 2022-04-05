Jacquline "Jackie" Norris
Funeral services for Jacquline "Jackie" Norris, 75, will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Mt. Ariel Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Wayne Skipper and the Rev. Timmy Locklear officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Ariel Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Norris, widow of Jesse Norris Jr., passed away April 3.
Born in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late McRoy and Virginia Lilly Barfield. Mrs. Norris was a member of Mt. Ariel Freewill Baptist Church.
She was a God fearing, obedient, praying woman, who praised God even during times of sickness. Mrs. Norris loved the Lord and strived to make sure her children followed him, too. She found joy in taking care of her home, always working hard.
Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren, and she enjoyed cooking.
In addition to her parents and husband of 54 years, she was predeceased by an infant child, Michelle Renee Norris.
Surviving are one son, Jesse R. Norris III (Phoebe) of Conway; one daughter, Jill D. Dwyer of Aynor; three grandchildren, Addie Grace Norris, Lillian Elizabeth Dwyer and Raleigh Michael Dwyer; two brothers, Doug Barfield (Jean) and Thomas Barfield of Conway; and three sisters, Patsy Graham (Earl), Janice Craft and Sandy Barfield of Conway.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from Tuesday from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Mt. Ariel Freewill Baptist Church, 4756 Hwy 319, Conway, SC 29526.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
