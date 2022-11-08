Jacqueline Shanna Long
A memorial service for Jacqueline Shanna Long, 47, were held Nov. 6 in Macedonia Baptist Church with the Rev. Mack Hutson officiating.
Jacqueline died Nov. 3 at her residence.
Born Nov. 29, 1974 in Wilmington, N.C., she was a daughter of Jerry Wayne Stevens and the late Deborah Jean Johnson Stevens.
In addition to her father, Jacqueline is survived by her stepmother, Brenda Stevens; two daughters, Damarra Johnson and Olivia Johnson; one brother, Jerry Wayne Stevens II (Amanda); one stepbrother, Jamie Wiley; one sister, Tonya Lowe (Bernie); one stepsister, Amy Porter (George); nieces and nephews, Trey Stevens, Nathan Lowe, Lydia Lowe, Joshua Porter, Brinley Porter and Malachi Stevens, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
