MYRTLE BEACH—Jacob Levy, 64, died May 12 in Myrtle Beach.
He was born Jan. 5, 1956, in Israel, son of Yehuda and Rute Levy.
Survivors include son Yehuda Levy; daughters Shoshawna Levy, Karen Levy, Daniella Levy and Ruthie Bennoon and sisters Matilda Marom, Iris Levy and Shoshawna Cohen.
A graveside funeral service was held in Ocean Woods Cemetery for the family on May 15.
