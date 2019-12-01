MYRTLE BEACH—Jackie Willard Oakes, 77, died Nov. 15.
Born March 7, 1942, he was a son of the late Pleas Norman Oaks and Nina (Frazier) Oaks.
Survivors include wife Emma Lou (Haun) Oakes; a son Jackie Norman (Jennifer) Oakes; daughter Sharon Elaine Micallef; sisters Norma Hull and Elaine Owens; grandchildren Jackie Dominick Oakes, Courtney Oakes, Michael Micallef, Matthew Micallef and Grace Oakes; great-grandchild, Elena Oakes; 2 step-grandsons Brent Granno and Dustin Frampton and three step-great-grandsons.
He was preceded in death by sister Wilma Sue Oaks.
A funeral service was held Nov. 17 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. Burial will be in East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery later in the week.
