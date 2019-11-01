MYRTLE BEACH—Jackie “Missy” Coble, 99, wife of the late Edwin Lee Coble, passed away peacefully on Oct. 19 at her residence.
Born in Smithfield, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Joe D. and Pearl (Batson) Richardson.
She is survived by son Chuck Coble and wife Vivian of Franklin, Tennessee; grandchildren Taylor Coble of Campbell, California, and Blake Coble of Pinedale, Wyoming; great-grandchildren Jacqueline O’Quinn Coble, Charlotte Grace Coble and Addison Coble and cousins Bill Richardson of Virginia and Charles Richardson of Florida.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by husband Edwin Lee Coble and brothers Joe Richardson Jr. and Charles Richardson.
Graveside services for Jackie were held Oct. 30 at Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
