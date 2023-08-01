Jackie Michelle Jackson
A Celebration of Life drop-in for Jackie Michelle Jackson, 60, will be held in her honor Aug. 5, 2 p.m.-4 p.m., in the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church in Surfside Beach.
A beloved daughter, sister, mother and grandmother, Ms. Jackson passed away suddenly July 26.
She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Williams (Josh); and three adored grandchildren whom she loved more than anything in the world, Nate, Nora and Naomi.
Jackie was the daughter of Bill Jackson (Joanne) and the fun-loving sister of Larry Jackson, Kay Westfall and Teresa McKellar (Peter).
Jackie also leaves behind several wonderful nieces and nephews, whom she held dear in her heart.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lucy Setzer.
Jackie's life was characterized by her unwavering love for nature, particularly her passion for fishing and creating ocean-themed art. She was a free spirit with a heart that was always giving and caring for others.
Born in Columbia, her connection to water drew her toward the beach and she found solace and joy settling in Surfside Beach.
A motto that Jackie lived by was "Live. Laugh. Fish." Her positive outlook on life, her infectious laughter and her love for fishing were emblematic of the joy she brought to those around her.
She leaves behind a lasting impression on the hearts of all who knew her, and her memory will forever be in their hearts. They will honor her memory by living their lives with the same zest and compassion she exemplified.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.