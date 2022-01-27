 Jack Robert Boder

Jack Robert Boder, 79, passed away Jan. 26. 

Born May 2, 1942 in Pittsburgh, Pa., he was a son of the late Cliford Boder and Florence Lingusky Boder

Jack was predeceased by a sister, Ellen Boder; and ex-wife, Missy Boder. 

He was a firefighter and rescue worker for 40 years. He mastered many skills, but woodworking and stained glass were his favorite.

Mr. Boder is survived by his three daughters, Wendy Patterson (Robert), Dawn Ferguson and Tammy Wagoner; five grandchildren, Kim Lynch, Roy Lynch (Jamie), Andrew Ferguson, Crystal Lindsey (Josh) and Cody Ashby (Sierra); eight great-grandchildren; along with many family and friends who will miss him.

No services are planned at this time.  

