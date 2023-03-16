Jack Ray
GALIVANTS FERRY- Graveside services for Jack Ray, 91, will be held March 17 at 10:30 a.m. in Bayboro Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Buddy Seay officiating.
Mr. Ray passed away March 15 in Pruitt HealthCare.
Born Oct. 20, 1931 in Horry County, he was a son of the late Rev. Preston Leroy “Roy” Ray and Fannie Gerald Ray.
Mr. Ray is predeceased by his parents; his wife, Kathleen Jones Young Ray; siblings, Billy Roy Ray and Johnnie Jean Redmond.
Jack was a loving father, brother, grandfather and friend to all. He was an avid outdoorsman and was always tinkering on things in his shop. Jack worked at Stilley Plywood for many years and after retirement he worked at Aynor IGA.
Mr. Ray is survived by his daughters, Patsy Gore (Dennis) and Jeanie Solomon (Tom); three brothers, Glen Ray (Joann), Pastor Wendell Ray (Jenell) and Larry Ray (Sheila); one sister, Florine Paul; three grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends after the service.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.