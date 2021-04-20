Jack Lee McFeely
LORIS-Entombment services for Jack Lee McFeely, 93, will be held April 20 at 1 p.m. in North Myrtle Beach Memorial Gardens located at 65 East S.C. 90, Little River with the Rev. Mack Hutson officiating.
Mr. McFeely passed away April 17 in McLeod Loris Hospital. Born on July 9, 1927, in Salem, Ohio, he was a son of the late Jackson Adams McFeely and the late Thelma A. Grove McFeely.
Mr. McFeely served his country with courage, honor and distinction in the U.S. Army and went on to start McFeely Trucking, Inc. in Erie, Pa., that he owned and operated for forty years until his retirement.
Survivors include his five sons, Jimmy McFeely, Jackson J. McFeely, Robert Lee McFeely, David Martin McFeely and John Edward McFeely; daughter, Sandra Lee McFeely Akerly; stepdaughter, Wandra Lockhart Wade; stepson, Baxter Lockhart; many loving grand, great-grand, stepgrand and stepgreat-grandchildren; and his second wife, Lila McFeely.
In addition to his parents, Jack was predeceased by his first wife, Dorothy McFeely; stepdaughter, Jacqueline Groves; and a very special friend, Hassie Cobbler Wease.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at North Myrtle Beach Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Please sign Mr. McFeely’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
