MYRTLE BEACH—Jack Henry Netto Slate, 18, passed away June 11.
He was born on April 15, 2002, in Georgetown.
Jack was a 2020 graduate of Socastee High School and was employed by Publix Super Markets.
He is survived by mother Teresa Slate; brother, Alexander Slate; grandfather Alfred Netto; many loving aunts and uncles, as well as a large extended family and many friends from school and work.
Jack was predeceased by grandmother Marilyn Netto.
A memorial service was held June 17 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home.
Jack’s bright light was extinguished far too soon. Through his generosity as an organ donor, his light will continue to shine.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Forestbrook Firefighters Association, 693 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 or Sharing Hope SC, 3950 Faber Place Drive, Suite 400, Charleston, SC 29405.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.