Jack E. Farren Sr.
Jack E. Farren Sr., 73, peacefully entered the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Sept.12 in Murrells Inlet.
Jack married his high school sweetheart, Penny, whom he met in junior high. Together they had four children.
He was an Eagle Scout, served in the National Guard and worked at Taylor Plumbing and Electric in California, Md., for more than 40 years.
Before retiring to South Carolina, Jack was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church and participated in many of their ministries.
During his life, Jack enjoyed camping with his family and friends, traveling the country to attend NASCAR races, tinkering in the garage and building anything his wife asked him to make from scratch.
He regretted not patenting any of his inventions and truly was a Jack of all trades.
Formerly of Mechanicsville, Md., Jack was preceded in death by his parents, William and Thelma of Accokeek; and his son, Kenneth Farren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Robyn (Penny); his son Jack Jr. “Jef” (Candy); his twin daughters, Jennifer (Lyle) Green and Janet (Stefan) Schilling; his nine grandchildren, whom he adored, Jesse (Madeline) Farren, Faith Annabelle (Ryan) Riley, Kiera Green, Julia Farren, Brock Green, Daniel Schilling, Jacob Farren, Sydney Schilling and Kenneth Schilling; one sister, Donna (Jimmy) Rickett; two brothers, Billy (Beulah) Farren and Greg (Sandy) Farren; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Family and friends will be notified once it’s scheduled.
