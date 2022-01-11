Jack Wayne Barnhill
Funeral services for Jack Wayne Barnhill, 77, will be held Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. in Grand Strand Baptist Church with Dr. Freddie M. Young officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Barnhill passed away Jan. 10 in the Embrace Hospice House.
Born March 11, 1944 in Conway, he was the son of the late Jessie Pearl Barnhill and Lessie Holt Barnhill.
Mr. Barnhill attended Midland Elementary School in Galivants Ferry and Aynor High School, where he graduated in 1962. He then attended Columbia Commercial College from 1962-1964. On Aug. 6, 1966, he married his childhood sweetheart, Libby. He became a Christian on Jan. 1, 1974.
Mr. Barnhill was a charter member of Grand Strand Baptist Church in 1975 and has served as a deacon since 1986.
He served on the board of Child Evangelism Fellowship for many years and worked in real estate and development. He was active in the operations of dirt and asphalt racecar tracks until his retirement in 2017. He was involved with Conway Raceway, Myrtle Beach Speedway and Dublin Racetrack in North Carolina.
Mr. Barnhill loved and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Along with his parents, Mr. Barnhill was predeceased by his sisters, Daisy Barnhill, Audrey Jones, Susan Johnson and Rebecca Allen.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Libby Barnhill of Conway; two sons, Chris Barnhill (Kathryn) of Conway and Kevin Barnhill (Jill) of Conway; four grandchildren, Emily Elizabeth Barnhill, Bryant Christopher Barnhill, Grace Ashlyn Barnhill and Jack Warren Barnhill; two brothers, Jerry Barnhill (Sandie) and Benny Barnhill (Debi) of Galivants Ferry; and three sisters, Alice Hardwick (George) of Aynor, Annette Graham of Myrtle Beach and Amy Frommer (Pete) of Aiken.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Memorial donations may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship Inc., P.O. Box 348, Warrenton, Mo. 63383.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
