J.H. Houston
J.H. Houston, 86, left this world peacefully on Sept. 14.
He was born in Greeneville, Tenn., to William and Alice Houston. He was the youngest of a large family.
Surviving is his much-loved sister, Nellie Smith.
He and his late wife, Louise, moved to Myrtle Beach in 1962 to trade the mountain views for Life at the Beach. They started Beach Painting Contractors in 1969, and beautified/maintained many homes and businesses for the next 53 years until his retirement.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Myrtle Beach.
Surviving are his daughter Kitty Houston and her husband Mark Haselden of Georgetown; his son, Sam Houston of Waialua, Hawaii; his brother-n-law, Wick Westmoreland of Riegelwood, N.C.; his stepgranddaughter, Kellsie Hazinski (Jason); and stepgreat-granddaughter, Clara Jewel of Weaverville, N.C.
During retirement, J.H. enjoyed fishing and relaxing and walking on the beach daily.
In his memory the family asks that you "Take a Peaceful Walk on the Beach".
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to a place he spent much time visiting with friends: "Garden by the Sea Park" c/o Myrtle Beach Women's Club, P.O. Box 7244, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
