Jempsy Vernon “JV” Brown
Graveside services for JV Brown, 87, were held Sept. 1 in Pleasant Union Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Randy Baker officiating.
Mr. Brown went to be with his Lord and Savior Aug. 29, surrounded by his loving family in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born Jan. 13, 1935 in Horry County, he was a son of the late Blease Brown and Belle Gasque Brown.
He was also predeceased by his first wife, Alene Brown, mother of his children; baby son, Vernon Brown; granddaughter, Wendy Brown; and siblings, Ernestine Johnson and H.L. Johnson.
JV was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
He was a member of Valley Forge Baptist Church, where he worshiped his Lord and Savior and served as a Deacon. After working with Larry Paul for several years, JV became proud owner of Brown’s Plumbing Company. He loved fellowshipping with friends at Bojangles and spending time with his family.
With a heart filled with love, he enjoyed giving and sharing with others. JV will be greatly missed.
Mr. Brown is survived by his wife of twenty-three years, Lillie Mae Bryant Brown; children, W.J. Brown (Sharon) of Conway, Blease Brown (Bobbie) of Conway, Rudolph Brown of Conway, Dorothy Strickland (David) of Tabor City, N.C.; stepchildren, Eugene Small of Conway, Sylvia Ann West (Walt) and Debbie Sammons of Charleston; twelve grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, is serving the family.
