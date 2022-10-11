Izzie Mae Capps Brown
Funeral services for Izzie Mae Capps Brown, 86, will be held Oct. 12 at 3 p.m. from Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Joe Turner officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Brown, widow of Morris "M.C." Brown Jr., passed away Oct. 9 at the residence of her son, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Troy and Catherine Squires Capps. She loved her family and loved cooking for them.
Mrs. Brown helped her husband at his business, worked with AVX and later retired from Bank of America. In addition to her husband of 63 years, she was predeceased by a grandson, Nicholas Holt (Laurie), two brothers, Jennings Capps and Jesse Capps, and her stepmother, Edith Capps.
Surviving are one son, Morris "Chuck" Brown III (Lynette) of Conway; two daughters, Vanessa Friend (Gene) and Cindy Todd (Halbert) of Conway; one stepdaughter, Sarah Sanders of Georgia; four grandchildren, Angie Barrett, Christopher Todd (Amber), Tabitha Brown and Alicia Hucks (Brett); ten great-grandchildren, Joseph Holt, Jacob Groom, Addison Todd, Aiken Todd, Axton Todd, Brody Hucks, Ryleigh Hucks, Charlotte Hucks, Weston Holt and Wyatt Holt; one great-great-grandchild, Layla Rae Holt; four stepgrandchildren, Hellen Friend (Josh Duran), David Friend, Lorenzo Friend and Susie Walker; five stepgreat-grandchildren, Levi Duran, Dakota Walker, Mia Walker, Katelyn Brent and Kaleb Degregoreo; four sisters, Geneva Harrelson of Conway, Dru Strickland-Ackerman (Marc) and Milner Strickland (Norman) of Charleston and Joyce Farmer of Georgia; one brother, Troy Capps (Brenda) of Charleston; several nieces, nephews and other family members; and special friends, Harold and Geanean Brown, Roxanne Mertz and Tom Sparkes.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Memorials may be sent to the charity of one's choice.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.