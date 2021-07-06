A Celebration of Life Service for Iva Leolla Finkenbiner, 82, was held July 1 in Trinity United Methodist Church in Conway.
Mrs. Finkenbiner passed away in Charlotte, N.C. June 25.
Born Nov. 23, 1938 in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Marvin Hoops and Vildred (Hoops) Mothershead.
She was married to the late Gary P. Finkenbiner for 57 years. She had one sister, the late Grace (Mothershead) Fleisch; and one brother, William Hoops.
Iva is survived by her children, Deborah (Debbie) Gray (Michael) of Littleton, Colo., Patti Herbert of Conway, Gary L. Finkenbiner of Myrtle Beach, Karen Young (Eddie) of Conway and Mark Finkenbiner (Sheri) of Charlotte, N.C.: seven grandchildren, Aaron Gray, Brian Gray (Meg), Rebecca Short (Philip), Brandy Lewis (Kris), Courtney Peters, Katherine Naranjo (Bernard) and Maria Finkenbiner; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Gary and Iva owned The Craft Patch (formerly known as Natural Wood) in Conway. Their outdoor painted yard décor could be seen throughout Horry County!
Iva will be remembered as a devoted Christian who loved the Lord. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Conway for more than 40 years. She was a member of the Monday Morning Prayer group and Chancel Choir. She taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School and served as a member of several committees.
She was a member of the Horry County School Board (late 1990s), Quail Creek Association Secretary, Tuesday Quilting Group, Kairos and many other associations. Gary and Iva were members of the Traveling RV Association and The Bounder’s Country Wide Association.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Trinity United Methodist Church.
