Isabella Mae Lambert
GALIVANTS FERRY-Funeral services for Isabella Mae Lambert will be held May 9 at 1 p.m. in Aynor Church of God with the Rev. Timothy Julian officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery on Highway 319.
The infant passed away May 5.
Born March 16 in Conway, she was the daughter of Cody and Haley Cribb Lambert. Although she was here only a short time, she made a big impact in the lives of those around her.
Isabella was predeceased by maternal great-grandparents, Fred Bauer, Clarence Cribb and Sarah Cribb; and paternal great-grandparents, Katherine Lambert and Wayne Medlin.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by three siblings, Cayden, Weston and Kenley Lambert; maternal grandparents, Darrin and Heidi Cribb; paternal grandparents, Nathan and Christy Lambert; aunts, Catlin Seaman (Vincent), Ashley Cribb and Sarah Cribb; uncles, Robert Lambert, Cameron Lambert, Michael Lambert, Mason Cribb and Zachary Jordan (Destiny); maternal great-grandparents, Judy Truby (David) and Cornell Grainger (Della); and paternal grandparents, Linda Medlin and Aaron Lambert.
The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
