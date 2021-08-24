Isabel McDowell Gibson
LORIS-A graveside service for Isabel McDowell Gibson, 98, will be held Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. in Patterson Cemetery with Pastor Bruce Adams officiating.
Mrs. Gibson passed away Aug. 22 in Loris Nursing and Rehab Center after an extended illness.
Born Sept. 18, 1922 in Winnsboro, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Hannahan McDowell and the late Lucille Gladden McDowell. She grew up in Winnsboro where she attended and graduated from the Mount Zion Academy. She went on to attend Queens College in Charlotte earning her degree in music. She retired from the Horry County Department of Education after many years where she was a teaching assistant to first and second graders.
She was a member of Loris United Methodist Church for more than half a century and served as church organist and pianist for more than two decades. She was a member of the Loris Methodist Women and the church’s 90 Plus Club. She loved her church and her Lord, serving them both faithfully throughout her life.
She was a charter member of the Loris Hospital Auxiliary, a past member of the Peter Horry Chapter of the DAR, the Loris Music and Literary Club and the Loris Garden Club.
She enjoyed music, crafts and cooking, always sharing her creations with family and friends. Although she had three children of her own, she mothered many others and will always be remembered for her sweet smile and kind, loving nature.
“But the fruit of the spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, self-control; against such thing is no law.” Galatians 5:22
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Grady Gibson Sr.
She is survived by her daughters, Lucy Gibson Keefer and her husband Jim of Myrtle Beach, and Janet Gibson Wood and her husband Monte of Loris; a son, Grady Gibson and his wife Lori of Longs; a grandson, Grason Gibson of Loris; a sister-in-law, Thelma Gibson Haselden of Columbia; several nieces and nephews; and her faithful friend, Maria Elias-Williams.
The family will receive friends immediately following services. Memorials may be made to Loris United Methodist Church at 3507 Broad St., Loris, SC 29569. Please sign Mrs. Gibson’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
