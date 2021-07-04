Isaac Hal Nobles
Funeral services for Isaac Hal Nobles, 79, will be held July 6 at 11 a.m. in New Hope Baptist Church with the Rev. Lindsay Brown and the Rev. Lee Singleton officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Nobles passed away July 3 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 10, 1942, in Horry County, a son of the late Oscar and Mattie Williams Nobles.
He was also predeceased by his siblings, James K. “Jim” Nobles, Wendell C. “Neil” Nobles, Victoria Moore, Verma Miller and Euline Todd.
Hal was an avid outdoors person who enjoyed fishing and gardening. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher for many years.
Hal will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to all.
Mr. Nobles is survived by his wife, of 59 years, Rachel Smith Nobles; four children, Michael Hal Nobles (Karen), James Wendell Nobles (Rachel), Scott McLain Nobles and Karen Johnson (David); siblings, Oscar Leigh Nobles and Bernice Doyal; three grandchildren, Haley Johnson, Nicholas Nobles and Caroline Nobles and many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
