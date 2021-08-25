Irma Jean Gerrald
A graveside service for Irma Jean Gerrald, 79, will be held Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. in Rehoboth United Methodist Church with Pastor Billy Phillips officiating.
Mrs. Gerrald, surrounded by her loving family, went on to be with her Lord and Savior Aug. 24.
Mrs. Irma Jean is the wife to Garth “Charles” Gerrald and daughter of the late Rochelle and Doretha Tyler Goff. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gerrald was predeceased by one brother, Leamon Goff; and two sisters, Wilma Cassitty and Jeanette Johnson.
She was a member of Pleasant Meadow Baptist Church in Green Sea Floyds. Mrs. Irma Jean was an independent person who loved her family dearly and was an outdoors person who loved her yard work, gardening and flowers. She was a very avid sports person who played softball, bowling and golf. She and her husband, Mr. Charles, loved square dancing and they once square danced over the world’s equator. Assisting her family was very important to her. She did so in decorating her children’s wedding cakes as well as knitting and sewing their clothes.
Mrs. Irma Jean is survived by her husband of 62 years, Mr. Charles; four daughters, Michele Kipp (Rick), Debra Canoy (Rick), Rebecca Burnett (Gil) and Patricia Seay (Kevin); eight grandchildren, Heather Kipp, Joshua Kipp, Timothy Kipp, Allyssa Canoy, Caleb Canoy, Britney Gerrald, Brianna Seay and Jonathan Seay; 10 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Herman Goff, Lester Goff, Eddie Goff and Alfred Goff; and one sister, Ann Roberts.
The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday prior to the service in the sanctuary of Rehoboth United Methodist Church. Please remember to wear a mask and follow all CDC recommendations for social distancing.
Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor is serving the family. Call (843) 358-5800.
