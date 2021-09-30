Iris H. Perry
Iris H. Perry, 68, of Murrells Inlet, passed away peacefully at her home Sept. 27 surrounded by her family.
Born Oct. 12, 1952 in Mullins, she was the daughter of Evyleen Elliott and the late Harvey A. Housand.
Iris was the co-owner, founder and office manager of Marine Service Center. In her spare time, Iris loved to fish, work in the garden, cook, make crafts and go boating. Iris was one of the founders of the Pool Girls.
In addition to her father, Iris was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Ruby B. Causey.
Survivors include her husband, David Lee Perry of Murrells Inlet; two sons, Richard (Sherri) Perry of Myrtle Beach and Zach (Lacy) Perry of Murrells Inlet; one sister, Wanda G. Anderson of San Antonio, Texas; three grandchildren, Kaya Perry, Emmalee Perry and R.J. Perry; one great-grandchild, Gabriel Perry, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family requests memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or to the Duke Cancer Center at www.giving.dukehealth.org.
The family will receive friends Oct. 1 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. in Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Hwy, Murrells Inlet, 29576.
For more information or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.burroughsfh.com.
Burroughs Funeral Home, (843) 651-1440, of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family.
