SURFSIDE BEACH—Ingrid Johnson Hanson, 86, passed away at her residence April 10.
Born Nov.17, 1933, in Bethel, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Ingrid Johnson.
In 1964, Ingrid and her husband moved to Clinton where they raised their family. She then moved to Surfside Beach in 1997.
Ingrid was an active member of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She enjoyed cooking, flowers, traveling and her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Stewart Robert Hanson.
Survivors include children Glenn Hanson (Barbara), Mark Hanson (Re-Na), Craig Hanson (Kay) and Kim Fall (Andrew); grandchildren Elizabeth Hoult (Scott) and Cynthia Calderon (David) and great-grandson August Calderon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Watchtower Bible and Tract Society through jw.org by clicking on the “Donate” button on the website.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
