MYRTLE BEACH—In Sun "Peggy" Davis, 75, passed away Dec. 31 surrounded by her family.
Peggy was born May 26, 1944, in Seoul, South Korea. She was a very loving and caring mother and grandmother. She loved going to church and loved her church family.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, cookouts, helping people, fishing and crabbing.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by son James Henry Davis; daughter Joann Chris Davis; one brother and one sister.
Peggy is survived by her husband of 47 years Charles Davis Sr.; Charles Davis Jr. (Bernadette); granddaughters Marissa and Juliana Davis; two brothers and two sisters.
Graveside services were held Jan.4 at Waccamaw House of Worship Cemetery, with Elder Roy Clark officiating.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
