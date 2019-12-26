MYRTLE BEACH—Mrs. Ida S. Eshleman, 89, widow of the late John H. Eshleman, passed away Dec. 8 at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice House in Whiteville, North Carolina.
Born Nov. 1, 1930, in Highland Township, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Willard Schnader and the late Ida Elizabeth Fredd Schnader.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Mrs. Eshleman was predeceased by daughter-in-law Lori Eshleman and siblings Norman Schnader, Harry Schnader, Martha Pyzanowski, Belle Behrndt and Wanda Schlimmie.
She enjoyed gardening and daily walks.
Survivors include daughter Connie McDonald and husband Monte of Griffin, Georgia; son Thomas Eshleman of Conway; grandchildren Kim Forcinio and husband Mark, David Miller, Lisa Eshleman, Jamie Eshleman Priest and husband Chris, and Jordan Eshleman and great-grandchildren Briana and Madisyn Forcinio and Kelsie and Kylie Eshleman.
No services are planned in South Carolina. The family will hold a memorial service in Pennsylvania in spring 2020.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
