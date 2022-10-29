Ida Mae Todd Hucks Hardwick
Memorial services for Ida Mae Todd Hucks Hardwick, 85, will be held Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. in Good Hope Baptist Church with the Rev. John Sullivan officiating.
Mra. Hardwick was taken by the angels to Heaven Oct. 26.
Born in 1937 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Julius McRoy and Ora Mae Lewis Todd. She grew up in Poplar United Methodist Church.
In 1954, she married Sammy Hucks and joined Good Hope Baptist Church. She served God through her church until Alzheimer’s made it impossible to attend. She still enjoyed worshiping online or on television. The true loves of her life were Jesus, her family and friends. Her greatest desire was to be with all of them forever.
She was predeceased by her husbands, Sammy Hucks and Carl Hardwick; her son-in-law, Allen Black; four brothers, Legrand Todd, Felix Todd, Vernie Todd and Joseph Todd; and one sister, Katie Coates.
Surviving are one daughter, Gloria Hucks-Black of Conway; one son, Sammy Mac Hucks (Janet) of Conway; five grandchildren, Audra Kelly McLeod (Mark), L. Allison Black, Barrett Black (Amanda), Kelly Hucks (Leslie) and Brett Hucks (Alicia); fourteen great-grandchildren, Maegan, Eli, Taylor, Ansley, Curtis, Brody, Ryleigh, Charlotte, Kylie, Kate, Mia, Harper, Rae and Elle; one sister, Frances Alford of Conway; and one brother, Mack Todd Jr. of Conway.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Memorials may be sent to Good Hope Baptist Church, 6101 Privetts Road, Conway, SC 29526 or to the Alzheimer’s Association online at www.alz.org
Please sign a guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
