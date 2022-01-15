Ian Korianski
Ian Korianski, 66, formerly of Davie, Fla., passed away Jan. 12 in Conway Medical Center.
Born April 22, 1955 in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, he was a son of the late Francisco Korianski and Leda Lima Korianski.
Mr. Korianski was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. He loved fishing, boating, watching movies and working on old cars.
He enjoyed his job as a crane operator. He also enjoyed helping people and he appeciated the simplicities of life..
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Donna Parker Korianski; one son, Gage Korianski and his fiancé (Gina Warren); one daughter, Taylor Korianski (Anthony Gonzalez); two sisters, Katia Foell (Fred) and Marta Perili; mother-in-law, Patricia Parker; three sisters-in-law, Debbie Pignatiro, Patty Mayer and Andrea Scura, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
No services are planned at this time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.